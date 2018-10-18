King of the Grid

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a fun commission I was hired for. The client wanted a mash up image inspired by Tron: Legacy and Jurassic Park. Ended up being a lot of fun, even if some of the anatomy on the T-Rex is a bit wonky.