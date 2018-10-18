Robbie Smith

King of the Grid

This was a fun commission I was hired for. The client wanted a mash up image inspired by Tron: Legacy and Jurassic Park. Ended up being a lot of fun, even if some of the anatomy on the T-Rex is a bit wonky.

Posted on Oct 18, 2018
