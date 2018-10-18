Landing Page - Mobility App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbble!
I would like to share with you a new client project. A landing page to introduce a new app used in everyday life to book a vehicle (bike, scooter and more).
Check attachment for full home preview.
Have a nice day!
--------
Looking for a web agency ? Feel free to contact us =)