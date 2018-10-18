Bentar Fitro

Karraya

"Karraya" originally from words of "Kriya". Kriya refers to a set of practices, the word is a Sanskrit term that means "Action".

Doing this for fun.

Cheers :)

Posted on Oct 18, 2018
