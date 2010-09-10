Brandon Davenport

Scott Pilgrim vs a Double Rainbow

Brandon Davenport
Brandon Davenport
  • Save
Scott Pilgrim vs a Double Rainbow rainbow scott pilgrim vs graphic
Download color palette

I made this shot for our new Podcast episode, and I wanted to know if it is really as cool as I hope it is. Tried my best to crop Scott out of the poster and add layers of mountains, color correction and an HDR feel (duplicated scott, and undersaturated/oversaturated along with brightness).

Rawk! - Check out our podcast BTW

View all tags
Posted on Sep 10, 2010
Brandon Davenport
Brandon Davenport

More by Brandon Davenport

View profile
    • Like