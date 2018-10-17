Sometimes I get inspipred by random things and I doodle in photoshop for a while. Most of the things I do in my free time I won't even share, those things just end somewhere on the hard drive as 'experiments', but this time I decided to share as I liked the outcome.

I got inspired by La Muralla Roja in Spain, as I really liked the colours and simplicity of forms there, I thought I would give it a spin and produce something simple :)

Cheers!