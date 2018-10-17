🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sometimes I get inspipred by random things and I doodle in photoshop for a while. Most of the things I do in my free time I won't even share, those things just end somewhere on the hard drive as 'experiments', but this time I decided to share as I liked the outcome.
I got inspired by La Muralla Roja in Spain, as I really liked the colours and simplicity of forms there, I thought I would give it a spin and produce something simple :)
Cheers!