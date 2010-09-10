Anthony Killeen

I posted a rough icon logo type thing a couple of days ago, and although it needs to be tweaked a fair bit, it's getting there.

I spent an hour in photoshop making it look 3D-ish and am rather pleased with the outcome. Still needs some more time on the finer details, but I like where this is going.

Thoughts?

Posted on Sep 10, 2010
