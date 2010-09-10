Tobin Harris

HTML5 + Canvas Generated Gantt

HTML5 + Canvas Generated Gantt
Gantt chart for our projects. Pulls in some JSON from Basecamp or wherever, and spits this out using Javascript + Canvas. Blue line is today marker.

Posted on Sep 10, 2010
