Dan Sullivan

Toggle (Of the crispy variety)

Dan Sullivan
Dan Sullivan
  • Save
Toggle (Of the crispy variety) toggle crispy
Download color palette

This is what I meant by a darker top bevel. Also lightened the bottom bevel and set to overlay. (Sorry for the poor image quality...saving a Jpeg as a Jpeg makes things very un-crispy!)

2822db5f37fe07d2ac7890395e289b01
Rebound of
Feature Configuration
By David Brooks
View all tags
Posted on Sep 10, 2010
Dan Sullivan
Dan Sullivan

More by Dan Sullivan

View profile
    • Like