Jason O'Brien

Silver and yellow button

Jason O'Brien
Jason O'Brien
  • Save
Silver and yellow button button silver yellow slideshow
Download color palette

Working on a main button style for a project, but having a hard time with the arrow... probably needs to be thicker.

Am planning on recreating this mainly in CSS.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 10, 2010
Jason O'Brien
Jason O'Brien

More by Jason O'Brien

View profile
    • Like