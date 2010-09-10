Matt Walker

Jake Peavy Foundation Concept v1.0

Matt Walker
Matt Walker
Hire Me
  • Save
Jake Peavy Foundation Concept v1.0 jake peavy baseball major league charity vector logo grey retro clean sports
Download color palette

Here is the first logo concept I did for Jake Peavy of the Chicago White Sox and his Foundation. I wanted something clean and simple. I really like how it came out.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 10, 2010
Matt Walker
Matt Walker
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Walker

View profile
    • Like