I’m working on some updates to the upload screen. My key goals are to show users the types of files they can upload, any specific requirements there are for each type (file size, aspect ratio, length, etc.), and whether or not the user needs to upgrade in order to upload that file type.
This all needs to be easy to parse quickly and can’t introduce additional clutter to the upload screen. Lastly, I need a way to draw attention to one of the file types in case (you know, hypothetically) that file type is a brand new feature.