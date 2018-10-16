Abhishek Linda

Services

Abhishek Linda
Abhishek Linda
  • Save
Services iconography accuracy workforce machine learning
Services iconography accuracy workforce machine learning
Download color palette
  1. hive_leverages_its_massively_distributed_workforce_to_create_the_some_of_the_most_accurate_object_pe.png
  2. hive_leverages_its_massively_distributed_workforce_to_create_the_some_of_the_most_accurate_object_pe.png

Hive Leverages its massively distributed workforce to create the some of the most accurate object perception.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2018
Abhishek Linda
Abhishek Linda

More by Abhishek Linda

View profile
    • Like