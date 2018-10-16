360 Degree Digital Campaign

GATORADE is an energy drink for athletes. It’s a consumer product of Pepsico. Actually, this is a prototype design to revamp the existing site for India.

Client Briefing: GATORADE needs an online brand presence in India. They want to display the entire range of product with the benefits on their site. They also want the brand campaign for retail participation and the dealers. TG is mostly athletes in the age group of 16 to 28. The creative personality should be energetic, sporty, young and fresh.

Idea & Concept: The idea is to create an international brand personality in the design itself. In the masthead banner, there are using international athletes with their slogans as a carousel. The graphics are little grunge and noisy, which communicates that the character of athletes which is always rough and tough. The using of orange and white color palette are stand for YOUNG and FRESH look. GATORADE have their own font which using as a typography.

Apart from that the UI based on 12 columns grid design. Which makes quick, easy and flexible way to create a responsive design and that fit in any device and shape.

This is more user-friendly interface experience design, which is easy to navigate to get the product view and the benefits. The design personality has a brand experience to the end customers.

Type of Work & Period: Prototype / 2020