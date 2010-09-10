David Brooks

Feature Configuration

Feature Configuration
This interface will allow our users to turn specific features in our application on or off. Reusing Nathan's switch interaction was a no-brainer.

When the user clicks a feature, the switch appears in the ribbon and the configuration appears to the right.

Posted on Sep 10, 2010
