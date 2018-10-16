Playground Foundation Art Archive Loading Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello friends,
Glad to share with you another first piece of the new project, which I have recently started designing. It is called Playground Foundation. In the nutshell, it is an art archive that is meant to serve as a place of inspiration for the creatives. Today, I am posting the loading animation.
What do you think about it?
Eager to hear your feedback!
Cheers :)
