VHS Cassette Mockups Set

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• psd with covered vhs cassette lying (front and side view);
• psd with covered vhs cassette standing (front and back view);
• psd with uncovered vhs cassette lying, front view;
• psd with cassette with cover lying, top view;
• 16 background textures;
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• cover color and design (front and back part);
• sticker color and design (bottom and upper);
• lighting;
• shadow;
• background color, design and side light;