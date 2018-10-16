Hang Time LA Speaker Spotlight on Paula Scher

We're continuing to spotlight our incredible Hang Time LA speakers over on the Dribbble Courtside blog.

Earlier this year Paula Scher was our guest on the Overtime podcast to talk about her early work at CBS Records, the joy of typographic expression, and creating opportunities for yourself. Now we’re thrilled to have her join us on stage at Hang Time Los Angeles on December 4th!

Read about what has Paula so excited for Hang Time LA.

You won't want to miss her presentation—purchase your ticket today.