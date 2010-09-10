Jason Krieger

PK Theme - WIP2

PK Theme - WIP2 website navigation aqua theme design work in progress stitch pepperknit
Updated direction for on a theme for my girlfriend's blog. Trying to play off the knitting/craft aspect of her blog.

Rebound of
PK Theme - WIP1
By Jason Krieger
Posted on Sep 10, 2010
NYC based... Product Designer. Photographer. Gamer.

