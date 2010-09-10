Nathan Godding

Rest & Relaxation

Nathan Godding
Nathan Godding
  • Save
Rest & Relaxation typography text letterpress woodtype collage wilderness wood type
Download color palette

Another collage from the Lake Tahoe weekend. See the whole thing, including an adorable puppy, on flickr.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 10, 2010
Nathan Godding
Nathan Godding

More by Nathan Godding

View profile
    • Like