SUPER POP!

skateboard chocolate syrup aiga colorado cookie bordo bello
A little peep at the skateboard deck I designed for Bordo Bello, an AIGA Colorado sponsored charity that supports Denver youth initiatives. Chocolate chip melty.

Posted on Sep 10, 2010
