Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized

Playground Foundation Art Archive Interview Page Animation

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Hire Us
  • Save
Playground Foundation Art Archive Interview Page Animation archive interview art typography blog photo interaction motion design fashion gif website concept anim interface grid web animation ux ui
Download color palette

Monday friends,

Glad to share with you another piece of the new project, which I have recently started designing. It is called Playground Foundation. In the nutshell, it is an art archive that is meant to serve as a place of inspiration for the creatives. Today, I am posting the playground interview page animation featuring one of the prominent artists to get inspired from.

What do you think?

Eager to hear your feedback!

Have a fruitful week :)

Cheers!

Press "L" to appreciate it

Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs

Dribbble 1 still 2x
Rebound of
Playground Foundation Art Archive Homepage Animation
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Synchronized
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Synchronized

View profile
    • Like