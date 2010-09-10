Max Di Capua

Logo Exploration

This is a concept in progress for my own identity, still need to work out type. Not sure wether to place it in the mark or if Im going to place it in a block underneath.

Would really appreciate feedback as I'm sleep deprived and creativities getting thin!

Posted on Sep 10, 2010
