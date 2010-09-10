Paul Stanton

Figuring out the widgets

Figuring out the widgets sketch wireframes
Working with Claire Duxbury, figuring out how her wireframes will work within our Content Management System and it's widget-based homepage builder.

Rebound of
Headings
By Claire Duxbury
Posted on Sep 10, 2010
