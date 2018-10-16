Roxana Carabas

Landing Page Builder Kit

Landing Page Builder Kit
We're starting to present a new UI kit, this time it's for building a landing page. With 40+ elements carefully separated into groups of nav bars, headers, content and footers that you can pick out quickly, you can create a landing page in no time.

