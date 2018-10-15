Sunny Rathod
Bird Sanctuary : Website design concept

Bird Sanctuary : Website design concept creative bird minimal landing page dark ui typography web design clean
Guys here we did one different concept for Bird Sanctuary website with dark and sharp image of flamingo.

Let me know your thoughts in comments below :) Also check the attached real pixels.

Posted on Oct 15, 2018
