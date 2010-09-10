Nextgame Tinkering

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Playing around with some minor tweaks to the navigation (and header in general). Still not entirely happy with it, really want to trim some more height off it so that its not dominating the top half of the screen too much.
The rest of this image is a preview of the new "matchups" feature I'm working on (full screenshot). Pick two teams and check out when they meet, and how they fared last time they met.