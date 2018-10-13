natalia
Freeletics

Workout Screen

natalia
Freeletics
natalia for Freeletics
  • Save
Workout Screen workout app visual design bodyweight training workout freeletics
Download color palette

Old visual exploration from the redesign project for our god workouts.

___

We are looking for Product Designers to join our team. So if you’re interested in working at the intersection of design, human psychology, and training science, check out these links to see how you can have a positive impact to the lives of our users:

Learn more and apply on our website →

Life at Freeletics on Instagram →

View all tags
Posted on Oct 13, 2018
Freeletics
Freeletics

More by Freeletics

View profile
    • Like