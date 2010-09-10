David Perel

Celebration'esque

David Perel
David Perel
  • Save
Celebration'esque obox fireworks wordpress
Download color palette

So what happens when a client doesn't like a design? We turn it into a theme (if its good of course).

This theme is kind of like mommy blogger-wedding-cupcake-celebration'esque. Lots of detail that I cannot wait to show you :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 10, 2010
David Perel
David Perel

More by David Perel

View profile
    • Like