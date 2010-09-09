Ryan Heath

Bullet Callouts

Ryan Heath
Ryan Heath
  • Save
Bullet Callouts callouts bullets
Download color palette

I had to provide callouts for 2 of the bullet/list items in the set. I chose to go with little tabs popping out of the side that point to the item they're referring to. I must admit, I want to pull on them.

3154f0f7d658506598d1e37cf90afdaa
Rebound of
Cloudvox Redesign
By Ryan Heath
View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2010
Ryan Heath
Ryan Heath

More by Ryan Heath

View profile
    • Like