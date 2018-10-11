1996 Fan Time Store Women Collection Inner Page Animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi there,
Glad to share with you one more piece of the already beloved e-commerce project called 1996 Fan Time Store. Today, it is a women collection inner page animation featuring the available items ready to be purchased right away. How fo you like it?
The overall idea was to make this page cute and engaging to motivate customers to explore each item more and finally buy it.
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Cheers :)
