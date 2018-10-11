Johnny Q.

Color & Play

Johnny Q.
Johnny Q.
Hire Me
  • Save
Color & Play powder typography type texture tampa bay st pete packaging logo mockup lemonade hair product florida hair branding beauty product beauty
Color & Play powder typography type texture tampa bay st pete packaging logo mockup lemonade hair product florida hair branding beauty product beauty
Download color palette
  1. color_play_group_powder_dribbble.jpg
  2. color_play_group_white_bg.jpg

Here's the set! Enjoyed exploring new packages for TruHair's latest line Color & Play. I wanted to keep these fun and playful and explore a colorful twist on their classic packaging.

Johnny Q.
Johnny Q.
Oh, hey.
Hire Me

More by Johnny Q.

View profile
    • Like