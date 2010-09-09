Rob Loukotka

Warm Music Header music news blog magazine header website
This is a bit of the header for a music blog / news-magazine website. They've been a client of mine for a while, and we're rockin' a redesign of the website this fall. What you see here is a bit of the header and page background, the right side of the nav, and a dynamic concert calendar.

Posted on Sep 9, 2010
