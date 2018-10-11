Trino – Task manager for design teams

I've built an app called Trino, a task manager for design teams, for the last few months.

I'm making Trino because other task managers were built for engineers and PMs, often at the expense of the needs of design teams. Trino is different! Build processes, assign tasks, review design work, and create projects.

The first teams are starting to use it and seeing their teams get in sync. If you want to read some more background on why I'm building Trino, here's a Medium post about it!

All feedback welcome!