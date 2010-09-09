Drew Wilson

Quixly File Previews

About to launch this feature. Just have to turn this PSD into code.
Never mind the crappy looking text.. it will look better in the browser.

You will now be able to share a Purchase URL with people.. and rather than it auto-forwarding to a PayPal or Google payment page... you can opt to display a preview image and description of the file you are selling! Yay!

Posted on Sep 9, 2010
