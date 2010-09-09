Mike Gowen

Rebound rounded corners
Small suggestion: when doing double (or triple) rounded corners, try giving the outer corner a higher radius. I also bumped the text down a pixel. Hope this helps!

Posted on Sep 9, 2010
