Woman consumed by Raven

Woman consumed by Raven salish native indigenous digital art raven illustration
Growing up on the west coast I was surrounded by Coastal Salish art. I was always inspired by their use of symbolism, bold lines, shapes, and colours, and I loved the stories they told (especially the stories about Raven).

Lately, I've been spending time learning about and embracing my background (Plains Cree). As a part of that, I've started to experiment with elements from the beautiful indigenous art that inspired me as a child and use them as a way to journal and capture my own stories/lessons.

Posted on Oct 10, 2018
Senior product designer @Shopify
