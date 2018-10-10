Woman consumed by Raven

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Growing up on the west coast I was surrounded by Coastal Salish art. I was always inspired by their use of symbolism, bold lines, shapes, and colours, and I loved the stories they told (especially the stories about Raven).
Lately, I've been spending time learning about and embracing my background (Plains Cree). As a part of that, I've started to experiment with elements from the beautiful indigenous art that inspired me as a child and use them as a way to journal and capture my own stories/lessons.