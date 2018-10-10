Trending designs to inspire you
New original shows from the some of the world's greatest storytellers, with interactive experiences you can step into and share.
As part of the Snapchat Profiles initiative, Snap Originals needed it’s own interface that could display a show, content library, and the newest episodes.
Now our users can easily dive in and watch their new favorite series on Snapchat.
Bhad Bhabie’s series, Bringing up Bhabie, generated over
10 Million unique views in the 24 hours after its debut.