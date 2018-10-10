Andrea Lagunas

Mental Health with Artificial Intelligence

As today is the World Mental Health Day, I thought it would be a great moment to share this illustration picturing how AI can change the whole Health Industry and how patients, seeking healthcare, could benefit from it.

Know more about this here: https://ada.com/global-health-initiative/

