Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Men's Trunks Underwear Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Men's Trunks Underwear Mockup textile apparel garment briefs cloth mens fashion underclothes boxer trousers trunks underwear mens design mock up psd download mockup
Men's Trunks Underwear Mockup textile apparel garment briefs cloth mens fashion underclothes boxer trousers trunks underwear mens design mock up psd download mockup
Men's Trunks Underwear Mockup textile apparel garment briefs cloth mens fashion underclothes boxer trousers trunks underwear mens design mock up psd download mockup
Men's Trunks Underwear Mockup textile apparel garment briefs cloth mens fashion underclothes boxer trousers trunks underwear mens design mock up psd download mockup
Men's Trunks Underwear Mockup textile apparel garment briefs cloth mens fashion underclothes boxer trousers trunks underwear mens design mock up psd download mockup
Men's Trunks Underwear Mockup textile apparel garment briefs cloth mens fashion underclothes boxer trousers trunks underwear mens design mock up psd download mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1_-_creative_market.jpg
  2. 1_-_creative_market.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 5.jpg
  5. 4.jpg
  6. 2.jpg

Men's Trunks Underwear Mockup

Price
$6.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Men's Trunks Underwear Mockup
$6.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 3 psd with trunks (side view, front view and backside view);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• trunks design;
• trunks band design;
• trunks parts color and design;
• lighting;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like