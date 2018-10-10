Abinash Mohanty

My dribbble shots on sketch 52 dark theme

My dribbble shots on sketch 52 dark theme colors feed dribbble sketch52 theme dark typography interface sketch app design ui
What’s up guys! If you love sketch, you will definitely like this post. I was supper excited when sketch announced its dark theme, layer styles as part of its library system, and the overall revamped interface. I just opened up my project files for Dribbble, and this how it looks in dark theme.

What are some of your thoughts after sketch rolled out its sketch 52. Love to hear your voice in the comment down 👇🏻 here.

Posted on Oct 10, 2018
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

