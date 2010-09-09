Gage Salzano

Lovely Georgia

Gage Salzano
Gage Salzano
  • Save
Lovely Georgia georgia chicago
Download color palette

Fun with Georgia. Such a flexible typeface, what would us web designers do without it.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2010
Gage Salzano
Gage Salzano

More by Gage Salzano

View profile
    • Like