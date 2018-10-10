Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
tokitoshi

The Sill — Shop Concept

tokitoshi
tokitoshi
The Sill — Shop Concept web shop flowers greenery plants layout grid interface minimal interaction animation motion website typography design animated ux ui
The Sill: a modern plant destination for the modern plant lover.

Plants make us happier, healthier, more efficient and boost our creativity. They even clean the air we breathe. Get yourself a green friend.

tokitoshi
tokitoshi
Digital Product Designer @ Toptal
