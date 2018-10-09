Katie

Mouse Boy - Pip Gruyére

Mouse Boy - Pip Gruyére
The protagonist of Mouse Boy, the one and only Pip Gruyére.
Once just a humble mouse, Pip is cursed to be part boy until he can figure out a way to return to his simple-minded existence.

