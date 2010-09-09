Steve Losh

Scrolly Headers for my Blog

I just redesigned by site and added these little guys.

The grey headers on the left scroll with the page and change to match the section you're in.

For example, try scrolling through http://stevelosh.com/blog/2010/09/making-my-site-sing/

Posted on Sep 9, 2010
