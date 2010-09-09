Zachary Schiller

Gigantor - Clock & Mail

Zachary Schiller
Zachary Schiller
  • Save
Gigantor - Clock & Mail gigantor iphone icons theme clock mail
Download color palette

I'm not sure how to make these more exciting, are they working as is?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2010
Zachary Schiller
Zachary Schiller

More by Zachary Schiller

View profile
    • Like