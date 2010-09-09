Mark Perkins

Snoopy
Screenshot of a (very beta) little developer bookmarklet I've put together to add proper view-source and page info functionality to mobile safari browsers on devices such as the iPad.

Interface needs lots of work to be optimised for touch devices but it's a start...

Check out http://snoopy.allmarkedup.com/ for more info.

Posted on Sep 9, 2010
