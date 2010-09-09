New Client

Sam Rosen

We got ourselves a celebrity client and it ain't Jay Leno. We've been working with this comedian's (hint, hint) site and he has drawn out almost all the elements on the site. He even coffee-stained the legal paper himself. Working on finishing out the site to launch next week.

Posted on Sep 9, 2010
