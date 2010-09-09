Brian Everett

Flickr

Flickr illustration icon cyan magenta flickr logo
Made a quick Flickr icon for use on my site revision. I know the circles don't overlap on the real icon, but it would be much cooler if it did!

Posted on Sep 9, 2010
