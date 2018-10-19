Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Staff Hiring

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Staff Hiring jobs people optimization hiring staff

Hiring Staff

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Hiring Staff
Download color palette

Hiring Staff

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Hiring Staff

Some concepts for the staffing/hiring firm which is focused on professionals optimization and problem-solving.

Your thoughts on the concepts, which direction (the iconic - above, or line style - below) could work better?

(concepts for sale!)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 19, 2018
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like