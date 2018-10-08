Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Letter C Cryptocurrency

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Letter C Cryptocurrency blockchain bitcoin design cryptocurrency letterform letters blue modern logo abstract letter

Cryptocurrency logos

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Cryptocurrency logos
Download color palette

Cryptocurrency logos

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Cryptocurrency logos

Exploring some concepts for brand re-design of one cryptocurrency. The name starts with a letter C, obviously :)

Your thoughts?

(concepts for sale)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like